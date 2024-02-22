STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) to Issue Dividend of $0.24 on February 23rd

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2352 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Stock Performance

TUGN opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of -0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average of $22.22. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09.

About STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

