STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) to Issue Dividend of $0.24 on February 23rd

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2352 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Stock Performance
TUGN opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of -0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average of $22.22. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09.
About STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF
