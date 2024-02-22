Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Stepan were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,688,000 after buying an additional 260,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 12.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,951,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,828,000 after buying an additional 221,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter worth about $22,622,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 8.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,165,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,317,000 after buying an additional 162,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stepan by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,733,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,951,000 after purchasing an additional 112,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Price Performance

Shares of SCL opened at $90.73 on Thursday. Stepan has a twelve month low of $63.60 and a twelve month high of $106.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Stepan had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $532.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Stepan’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

