Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $532.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.48 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

Stepan Stock Performance

Stepan stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.19. 22,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,500. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 0.84. Stepan has a one year low of $63.60 and a one year high of $106.08.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stepan

About Stepan

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 306.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Stepan in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.