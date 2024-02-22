Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $532.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.48 million. Stepan had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.
Stepan Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE SCL traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.95. The stock had a trading volume of 20,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,370. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 0.84. Stepan has a 52-week low of $63.60 and a 52-week high of $106.08.
Stepan Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 85.71%.
About Stepan
Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.
