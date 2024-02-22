Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$49.05.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STLC. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Stelco from C$50.00 to C$53.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Stelco from C$49.00 to C$47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$42.50 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Stelco alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on STLC

Stelco Trading Down 3.0 %

About Stelco

Stelco stock opened at C$39.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$44.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.09. Stelco has a 1 year low of C$32.93 and a 1 year high of C$60.57. The company has a market cap of C$2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.37.

(Get Free Report

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.