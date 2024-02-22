Steem Market Cap Hits $115.71 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000493 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $115.71 million and approximately $6.83 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,431.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.33 or 0.00134809 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.15 or 0.00507758 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008164 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00050231 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.76 or 0.00238694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.64 or 0.00147071 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 456,297,873 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

