Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Down to $37.63

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.63, but opened at $36.00. Steel Partners shares last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 514 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a report on Sunday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Steel Partners Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28,925.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10,141.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. increased its position in shares of Steel Partners by 3.7% in the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,576,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $359,904,000 after purchasing an additional 267,994 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

