Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stake Boosted by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STLD. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 260,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,951,000 after purchasing an additional 53,286 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 86,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 997,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,139,000 after purchasing an additional 224,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $122.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

