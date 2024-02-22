Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.220-0.230 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.3 million-$425.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.5 million. Sprout Social also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.22-$0.23 EPS.

Sprout Social Trading Up 2.2 %

Sprout Social stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.62. The stock had a trading volume of 224,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,175. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -51.06 and a beta of 1.08. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.62.

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $93,165.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,001,134.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sprout Social news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $2,466,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $93,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,001,134.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,200 shares of company stock worth $7,079,946. 11.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Sprout Social by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,388,000 after purchasing an additional 363,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,622,000 after acquiring an additional 299,727 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth approximately $13,558,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 791.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 183,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 163,338 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 238.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 192,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 135,917 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

