Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.3-$425.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.01 million. Sprout Social also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.220-0.230 EPS.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $61.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.07. Sprout Social has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $68.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.62.

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $89,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,322 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,396.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $89,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,322 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,396.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $2,466,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,200 shares of company stock worth $7,079,946 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Sprout Social during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 941.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $48,000.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

