Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.336 per share on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Sprott Price Performance

Shares of Sprott stock opened at C$49.90 on Thursday. Sprott has a 12 month low of C$38.43 and a 12 month high of C$52.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$46.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$44.28. The firm has a market cap of C$1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Sprott alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SII. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sprott from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Sprott from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

About Sprott

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Further Reading

