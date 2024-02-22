Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

Sprott has raised its dividend payment by an average of 27.7% per year over the last three years. Sprott has a payout ratio of 46.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of SII opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sprott has a 12-month low of $28.04 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.82 million, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.71.

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). Sprott had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 13.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SII. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott in the fourth quarter valued at about $928,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott during the first quarter worth about $1,362,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Sprott by 218.7% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott during the fourth quarter worth about $748,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sprott by 18.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 18,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sprott from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

