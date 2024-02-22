Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.91.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SRC

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $42.31 on Tuesday. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $32.22 and a fifty-two week high of $45.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average is $39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 263,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,205,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,660,000 after acquiring an additional 64,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 213.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 272,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,910,000 after acquiring an additional 185,560 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit Realty Capital

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.