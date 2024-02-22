SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Hits New 12-Month High at $150.39

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $150.39 and last traded at $150.39, with a volume of 224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $150.11.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $874.35 million, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.12 and a 200 day moving average of $140.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 116,000.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

