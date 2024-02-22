SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XSD. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XSD opened at $216.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.20. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $165.00 and a 1-year high of $233.01.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.