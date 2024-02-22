SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.81

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.81 and last traded at $48.81, with a volume of 3606 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.12.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day moving average is $44.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 82.7% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 231,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after purchasing an additional 104,913 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 55,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 27.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 22,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

