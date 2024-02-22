SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,649 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.57% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $12,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,064,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2,264.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 473,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,635,000 after buying an additional 453,325 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,723,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,786,000 after buying an additional 263,227 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,121,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,767,000 after buying an additional 108,439 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 509.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 122,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after buying an additional 102,799 shares during the period.

MDYV traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.08. The stock had a trading volume of 34,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.06. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $74.23.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

