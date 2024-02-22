SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.83

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.83 and last traded at $47.75, with a volume of 101279 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.73.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $616,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,624,000.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

