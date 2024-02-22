SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Sets New 12-Month High at $61.76

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.76 and last traded at $61.74, with a volume of 36153 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.93.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.86.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 76,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.