SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.56

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.56 and last traded at $57.52, with a volume of 2691 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.89.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $671.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 44.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000.

About SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

