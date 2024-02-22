SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.61

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.61 and last traded at $34.63, with a volume of 155041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.31.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

