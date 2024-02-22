SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.55

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.55 and last traded at $27.54, with a volume of 27340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average of $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 957.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

