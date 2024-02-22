S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,275,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,728,000 after acquiring an additional 52,560 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in S&P Global by 8.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 470,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,058,000 after acquiring an additional 36,646 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 149.1% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 17.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,170,000 after acquiring an additional 25,186 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $10.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $435.19. The stock had a trading volume of 342,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,802. The firm has a market cap of $136.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.14 and a twelve month high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

