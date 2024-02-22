Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price objective on the airline’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $26.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated an “inline” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.93.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LUV

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.52.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 374.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Motco grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 151.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.