Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) shot up 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.00 and last traded at $49.00. 65,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 249,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.32.

Several analysts have issued reports on SLNO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.81.

In related news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 25,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $696,387.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,436,967.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 25,678 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $696,387.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,967.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 3,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $105,171.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,692 shares in the company, valued at $805,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,167 shares of company stock worth $7,158,557 in the last three months. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 187,600 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 1,164,483.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 69,869 shares during the period.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

