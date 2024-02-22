SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SEDG. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $166.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.88.

SEDG stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.23. 1,981,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,886,250. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.20 and a beta of 1.51. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $339.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 89.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,770,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,298,000 after purchasing an additional 835,290 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 108.5% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,495,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,626,000 after purchasing an additional 778,034 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 371.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 665,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,293,000 after purchasing an additional 524,476 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $129,364,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

