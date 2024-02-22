Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,364 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.44% of Snap-on worth $59,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,079,000 after acquiring an additional 44,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,157,000 after acquiring an additional 31,856 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,260 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,255,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,038,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $269.10 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $226.68 and a 12 month high of $297.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.47.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

