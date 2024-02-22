Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Rebecca Morrow Sells 9,386 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $104,560.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 495,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,159.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Rebecca Morrow also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Rebecca Morrow sold 408 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $6,348.48.
- On Monday, December 18th, Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $30,696.96.
Snap Price Performance
SNAP stock opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNAP. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Snap from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNAP
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Snap
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- How to use iron condors to collect income from stock options
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Insiders sell Amprius Technologies; Analysts see 100% upside
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.