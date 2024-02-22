Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Rebecca Morrow Sells 9,386 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $104,560.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 495,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,159.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Rebecca Morrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Rebecca Morrow sold 408 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $6,348.48.

On Monday, December 18th, Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $30,696.96.

Snap Price Performance

SNAP stock opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,317,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,230 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Snap by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 65,114,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Snap by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,887,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,868,000 after purchasing an additional 274,176 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Snap by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,959,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNAP. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Snap from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

