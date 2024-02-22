Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CREG opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27. Smart Powerr has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.20.
About Smart Powerr
