SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Position Lowered by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC trimmed its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,985 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,052 shares during the period. SM Energy accounts for about 0.5% of Algert Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.24% of SM Energy worth $10,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 561.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SM stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,875,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,217. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.72. SM Energy has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $43.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $608.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SM. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.82.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

