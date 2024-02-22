SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.64

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.64 and last traded at $20.48, with a volume of 549065 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLM. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.77.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). SLM had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The business had revenue of $725.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

SLM announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $249,483.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in SLM by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in SLM by 219.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SLM by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SLM by 257.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

