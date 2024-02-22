Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stock Position Lessened by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPG. Morgan Stanley cut Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.75.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.81. The company had a trading volume of 560,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,725. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $152.83. The firm has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 111.75%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

