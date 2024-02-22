Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ SIEB opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $68.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.32. Siebert Financial has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siebert Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siebert Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siebert Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

