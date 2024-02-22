Sidoti Csr Weighs in on Strattec Security Co.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRT)

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Strattec Security in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Strattec Security’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Strattec Security’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

STRT opened at $24.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.49. Strattec Security has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $30.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.30 million, a P/E ratio of 497.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 732,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,571,000 after purchasing an additional 19,965 shares during the last quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the 4th quarter worth about $10,270,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Strattec Security by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Strattec Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Strattec Security by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. 55.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

