Sidoti Csr Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Kelly Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Riddick now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Kelly Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share.

KELYA has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Kelly Services Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of KELYA stock opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.70. The company has a market cap of $832.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. Kelly Services has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $23.62.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

Insider Activity at Kelly Services

In other news, SVP Tammy L. Browning sold 18,834 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $405,119.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,696.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kelly Services news, SVP Daniel H. Malan sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $114,263.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,484.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tammy L. Browning sold 18,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $405,119.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,696.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kelly Services

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Kelly Services by 131.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 7,115.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kelly Services in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Kelly Services by 43.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services



Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

