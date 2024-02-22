Siacoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $161.45 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 22nd. During the last week, Siacoin has traded up 57% against the dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $955.02 million and approximately $161.45 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,431.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.33 or 0.00134809 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.15 or 0.00507758 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008164 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00050231 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.76 or 0.00238694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.64 or 0.00147071 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00025900 BTC.

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,508,885,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,484,660,836 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

