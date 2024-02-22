Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.15 to $4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $875 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $887.61 million. Shutterstock also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.150-4.300 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Shutterstock from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Shutterstock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Shares of Shutterstock stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,358. Shutterstock has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $78.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 33.23%.

In related news, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,720.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 38,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $1,955,872.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,043,137 shares in the company, valued at $556,574,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,543 shares of company stock worth $2,477,717. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Shutterstock in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Shutterstock by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 28,735 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Shutterstock by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,568,000 after buying an additional 62,764 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

