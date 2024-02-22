Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,851,704 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,704 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of Shopify worth $101,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 89.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $75.57 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.09 billion, a PE ratio of 839.76 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.82.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

