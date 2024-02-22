Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $72.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.85 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Up 8.8 %

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $25.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SHEN. StockNews.com downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Institutional Trading of Shenandoah Telecommunications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,186,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,500,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 429.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 214,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 173,748 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,787,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,156,000 after purchasing an additional 169,835 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,365,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,327,000 after purchasing an additional 104,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand.

