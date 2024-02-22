Shattuck Labs (STTK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Friday, February 23rd.
Shattuck Labs stock opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.27. Shattuck Labs has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $10.66.
In other news, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently commented on STTK shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.
Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.
