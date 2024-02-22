Shannon River Fund Management LLC Takes $14.10 Million Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 282,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,103,000. Sprout Social comprises 2.8% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Shannon River Fund Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Sprout Social as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 244.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,404,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,958,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,021,000 after acquiring an additional 67,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,124,000 after acquiring an additional 33,580 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,388,000 after acquiring an additional 363,381 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,378,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,649,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $93,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,822 shares in the company, valued at $8,001,134.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $93,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,001,134.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $2,466,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,200 shares of company stock worth $7,079,946. 11.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,770. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.07.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

