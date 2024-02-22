Shannon River Fund Management LLC Invests $7.99 Million in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,988,000. Okta accounts for about 1.6% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,697,000 after purchasing an additional 237,961 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 41.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,159,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,428,000 after buying an additional 1,224,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,289,000 after buying an additional 59,516 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $99,063,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 114.1% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,057,000 after buying an additional 761,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.52. 606,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,851. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $620,725.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,689.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $620,725.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,689.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $95,329.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,374. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

