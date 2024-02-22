ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $750.93.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ServiceNow

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total value of $505,750.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,209.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total transaction of $505,750.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,351 shares of company stock worth $14,756,949 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,648,259,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $1,127,232,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after buying an additional 854,846 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 69,354.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,486,000 after buying an additional 820,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $402,865,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.7 %

NOW stock opened at $747.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $153.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.93, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $737.64 and its 200 day moving average is $645.70. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $405.37 and a 12-month high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.