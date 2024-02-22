Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Select Water Solutions Stock Performance
WTTR stock opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67. Select Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $9.08.
Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 32.88%.
Select Water Solutions Company Profile
Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.
