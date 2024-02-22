Seele-N (SEELE) Price Down 3.8% This Week

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, Seele-N has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Seele-N has a total market cap of $496,324.34 and approximately $95.10 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00015041 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001369 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00013957 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,478.20 or 1.00084932 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00009248 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.89 or 0.00168936 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000058 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008051 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00002121 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $95.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

