Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives $200.87 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.45.

Several analysts recently commented on SGEN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SGEN stock opened at $228.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.74 and its 200 day moving average is $216.53. Seagen has a one year low of $123.77 and a one year high of $228.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 87.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 138.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 196.0% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

