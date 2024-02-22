Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 187,750 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 572,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 187,750 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 2.2% of Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. State Street Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,201,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,534,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,611 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,872,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,129,431,000 after buying an additional 3,019,727 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 10.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,261,000 after buying an additional 9,393,992 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after buying an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $27.36. 12,642,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,989,980. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $42.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.94. The company has a market cap of $154.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.93.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

