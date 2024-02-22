Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. Has $32.88 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,100 shares during the quarter. CarMax makes up approximately 3.9% of Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. owned 0.29% of CarMax worth $32,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 134.7% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 14,052 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 19,056 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 6.9% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 934,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,080,000 after purchasing an additional 60,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in CarMax by 13.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

In other news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $642,830.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $775,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,279. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,704 shares of company stock worth $11,233,876. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMX traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.78. The stock had a trading volume of 685,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,928. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.37. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.76 and a 52-week high of $87.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

