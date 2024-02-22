Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 33.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 425.6% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 301.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LBRDK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.55. The stock had a trading volume of 239,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,023. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $59.01 and a 1-year high of $95.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Further Reading

