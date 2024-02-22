Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.48

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2024

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHDGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.48 and last traded at $77.35, with a volume of 499270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.28.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.41 and a 200-day moving average of $73.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,417,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 496,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,150,000 after purchasing an additional 102,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.