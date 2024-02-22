Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.48

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.48 and last traded at $77.35, with a volume of 499270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.28.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.41 and a 200-day moving average of $73.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,417,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 496,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,150,000 after purchasing an additional 102,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

